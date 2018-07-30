independent news and information website for the towns and villages which lie alongside the River Dee in north Wales, from Connah's Quay to the border with Chester.

First ultra long A350 capable of flying over 20 hours non-stop rolls out of paintshop

Published: Monday, Jul 30th, 2018
The first Ultra Long Range Airbus A350 XWB to be delivered to launch customer Singapore Airlines has rolled out of the paintshop in the carrier’s distinctive livery.

Now at an advanced stage of production, the aircraft will undergo further testing before being delivered to the airline in the coming months. Singapore Airlines has ordered seven A350-900 Ultra Long Range aircraft, and all of them are in various stages of assembly.

The first aircraft to have flown has successfully completed its flight test programme, which focused on the redesigned fuel system.

It is now being fitted with its cabin. The airline will operate the aircraft on non-stop services from Singapore to the US. This includes flights between Singapore and New York, which will be the world’s longest commercial service, as well as on routes to Los Angeles and San Francisco.

The Ultra Long Range A350-900 is the latest variant of the best-selling A350 XWB Family, and will have an extended range of up to 9,700 nautical miles.

This has been achieved by a modified fuel system, which increases the aircraft’s fuel carrying capacity by 24,000 litres without the need for additional fuel tanks.

With a maximum take-off weight (MTOW) of 280 tonnes, the Ultra Long Range A350 is capable of flying over 20 hours non-stop.

