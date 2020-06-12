First ministers of Wales and Scotland call for Brextension to ‘provide a breathing space’ in wake of COVID-19 pandemic

The first minister of Wales, Mark Drakeford has written to Boris Johnson calling on the UK government to seek an extension of the Brexit transition period.

Mr Drakefrod has written a joint letter with his Scottish counterpart Nicola Sturgeon stating an extension is essential to “avoid needless damage” to the economy at a time when COVID-19 is hitting businesses “when they are most vulnerable.”

The transition period is scheduled to finish on 31 Dec 2020 but can be extended by mutual agreement provided a decision is taken by 1 July.

Ms Sturgeon and Mr Drakeford said: “Without an extension to the transition period, at very best there will only be a damaging ‘bare bones’ trade deal or even worse, a disastrous no deal outcome.





We are mindful that the Withdrawal Agreement only permits an extension of the transition period if this has been agreed before the end of June.

At the time the Withdrawal Agreement was signed, no-one could have imagined the enormous economic dislocation which the COVID-19 pandemic has caused – in Wales, Scotland, the whole of the UK, in the EU and across the world.

While we hope that the second half of this year will see the beginnings of a recovery, we believe that exiting the transition period at the end of the year would be extraordinarily reckless.

It would pile a further very significant economic and social shock on top of the COVID-19 crisis, hitting businesses whose reserves, in many case, have already been exhausted, leading to more business closures and redundancies. But in this case, the shock would be avoidable.

No-one could reproach the UK Government for changing its position in the light of the wholly unforeseeable COVID-19 crisis, particularly as the EU has made it clear it is open to an extension request.

We therefore call on you to take the final opportunity which the next few weeks provide to ask for an extension to the transition period in order to provide a breathing space to complete the negotiations, to implement the outcome, and to give our businesses the opportunity to find their feet after the enormous disruption of recent months.”

In response, Welsh Conservative Shadow COVID Recovery Minister, Darren Millar MS, said:

“The Welsh Labour Government is up to its old tricks in seeking to undermine the will of the people of Wales by frustrating the Brexit process.

But with the coronavirus pandemic hitting Wales hard, the last thing we need are delays to the negotiation of a free trade agreements with the EU, US, Japan, and other important trading partners which can help us bounce back in the future.

The First Minister must move on from fighting old battles over Brexit and crack on with working constructively with the UK Government as it negotiates the best free trade deal possible with our European partners.”

Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove tweeted today: “I formally confirmed the UK will not extend the transition period & the moment for extension has now passed. On 1 January 2021 we will take back control and regain our political and economic independence.”