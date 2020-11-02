First Minister to outline new ‘national measures’ for when firebreak lockdown ends next week

As the Welsh firebreak enters its final week, the First Minister is set to outline details of the new measures to come into force when it ends on November 9th.

The announcement will be made at his 12:15 PM lunchtime briefing, which will then be followed by a Q&A session.

In the now familiar trail ahead of major briefing points through this pandemic, the Welsh Government have indicated that the First Minister Mark Drakeford will today say new national measures “will only help keep coronavirus under control if everyone adapts their behaviour to the ongoing public health emergency.”

He will say the actions everyone takes during and after the firebreak is more important than the rules and regulations the government puts in place.





“We need to do everything we can to reduce our exposure to the virus by reducing the contacts we have with other people – at home; in work and when we go out.”

“We need to do the minimum – not the maximum, which the rules allow,” the First Minister will say according to the Welsh Government trail.

The Welsh Government reminds, “the firebreak was introduced on October 23 to help bring coronavirus under control, prevent the NHS from becoming overwhelmed in Wales and to save lives”.

Last week Mr Drakeford that once the fire break ends, shops, restaurants, bars and cafes will be able to reopen as will gyms and leisure centres, “essentially on the same terms as they traded before the lockdown.”

He said two of the “trickiest issues” are household gatherings “what will we be able to offer people in terms of getting together inside their own homes.”

The second issue is travel, “what will we be able to do to allow people to travel between different parts of Wales after November 9.” He said.

More details on those will be confirm the details today.

The full briefing can be viewed at 12:15 PM via the Welsh Government twitter account @WelshGovernment, or on S4C or BBC One Wales.

Top pic: The podium where the First Minister will make his address.