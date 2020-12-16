First Minister says Wales will move to Alert Level 4

Wales will move to the highest level of coronavirus measures.

The announcement has just been made at the Welsh Government briefing, with NHS Wales Chief Exec’s due to give the press conference, but replaced this morning by the First Minister.

Yn fyw nawr gyda’r Prif Weinidog, Mark Drakeford | Live now with the First Minister, Mark Drakeford https://t.co/xLbflZmEta — Welsh Government (@WelshGovernment) December 16, 2020

The First Minister has just said, “The situation we are facing is extremely serious. We must move to alert level four and tighten the restrictions to control the spread of coronavirus and save lives.”

“This new set of higher-level restrictions will apply to the whole of Wales. This means all non-essential retail, including close contact services and all leisure and fitness centres will close at the end of trading on Christmas Eve.

“All hospitality premises will close from 6pm on Christmas Day.

“And on December 28, tighter restrictions for household mixing, staying-at-home, holiday accommodation and travel will apply.”

Mr Drakeford has said the number of households who can ‘bubble’ over the Christmas has been reduced from three to two, he said:

“Later today, we will publish joint advice across the UK, explaining that a smaller Christmas is a safer Christmas.”

“That a shorter Christmas is a safer Christmas.”

“Here in Wales, the position is that only two households should come together to form an exclusive Christmas bubble during the five-day period.”

“The fewer people we mix with in our homes, the less chance we have of catching or spreading the virus.”

None of us wants to be ill this Christmas. And we don’t want to give coronavirus to our close family or friends.”

More shortly.

There is detail what Level 4 means in practical terms: