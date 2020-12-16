Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 16th Dec 2020

First Minister says Wales will move to Alert Level 4

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Wales will move to the highest level of coronavirus measures.

The announcement has just been made at the Welsh Government briefing, with NHS Wales Chief Exec’s due to give the press conference, but replaced this morning by the First Minister.

The First Minister has just said, “The situation we are facing is extremely serious. We must move to alert level four and tighten the restrictions to control the spread of coronavirus and save lives.”

“This new set of higher-level restrictions will apply to the whole of Wales. This means all non-essential retail, including close contact services and all leisure and fitness centres will close at the end of trading on Christmas Eve.

“All hospitality premises will close from 6pm on Christmas Day.

“And on December 28, tighter restrictions for household mixing, staying-at-home, holiday accommodation and travel will apply.”

Mr Drakeford has said the number of households who can ‘bubble’ over the Christmas has been reduced from three to two, he said:

“Later today, we will publish joint advice across the UK, explaining that a smaller Christmas is a safer Christmas.”

“That a shorter Christmas is a safer Christmas.”

“Here in Wales, the position is that only two households should come together to form an exclusive Christmas bubble during the five-day period.”

“The fewer people we mix with in our homes, the less chance we have of catching or spreading the virus.”

None of us wants to be ill this Christmas. And we don’t want to give coronavirus to our close family or friends.”

More shortly.

There is detail what Level 4 means in practical terms:



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Alert Level 4: Non-essential retail, gyms, hair salons and all hospitality premises to close in Wales

News

Nearly 8,000 receive Covid-19 vaccine in Wales as Deeside Rainbow Hospital gears up to become vaccine centre

News

Work begins on multi-million pound Flintshire school upgrade

News

Help Us, Help You’ plea from ED nurse after 30,000 non-emergency 999 calls in North Wales

News

Concerns grow in Flintshire schools that pupils and parents are flouting self isolation rules after positive Covid test

News

Over 100 donated bikes to be sold off at Port of Mostyn on Saturday to raise much needed funds for St Kentigern Hospice

News

Welsh government publish alert level ‘explainers’ outlining what can an stay open and must close under new tiers plan

News

Updated: Relaxation of Christmas rules ‘unlikely to change’ but talks between devolved nations will to continue today

News

More than 300,000 households in Wales have seen incomes fall since the start of the pandemic

News





Read 565,219 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn