Posted: Fri 5th Jun 2020

First Minister: Kitchen and domestic staff working in care homes to recieve £500 extra payment

Kitchen and domestic staff working in care homes will receive the £500 extra payment for social care staff, First Minister Mark Drakeford confirmed today (5 June).

The payment will also be extended to agency staff and nursing staff employed in care homes, as well as personal assistants and domiciliary care workers providing care to people in their own homes.

Arrangements are now being put in place to start making the extra payment to tens of thousands of social care staff across Wales.

First Minister Mark Drakeford today said the Welsh Government is continuing to work with the UK Government and HMRC to try to ensure that every penny of the payment reaches people’s pockets.


He said:“Social care is the invisible scaffolding which holds our society together. Without the vital care provided by this small army of people who work in our homes and care homes, we know the NHS would not be able to cope and very many people would not be living independent lives.

“This payment recognises the tremendous dedication of the tens of thousands of social care workers throughout Wales who are caring for some of the most vulnerable people in our communities.

“It is right that this payment is awarded to – those who play a role in looking after care home residents. As well as the important work social care staff are doing in people’s homes and care homes, we know that domestic and kitchen staff are working beyond their normal roles, providing care and friendship to residents during this pandemic.”

All eligible social care staff, including ancillary staff, such as cleaners and kitchen staff; nurses employed in care homes; domiciliary care workers and personal assistants who worked between 15 March and 31 May will receive the £500 extra payment.



