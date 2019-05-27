News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

First Minister calls for ‘final decision’ referendum on UK membership of the EU

Published: Tuesday, May 28th, 2019
Mark Drakeford AM, Welsh Labour Leader and First Minister, has reacted to the weekend’s EU Election result by stating he believes a Brexit ‘final decision must be made by the public in a referendum’.

The First Minister said: “Ever since the referendum in 2016, the Welsh Government has respected the result by arguing for a form of Brexit which would protect Welsh jobs and our economy.

“Labour colleagues in Westminster have done the same, most recently in negotiations with the UK Government.

“The election of a new Conservative leader changes all of that. It eliminates the chances of any agreed form of Brexit, and it hugely increases the very real danger of a catastrophic no-deal exit from the EU.

“We cannot and will not stand by while that takes place.

“Faced with the damage of a hard-line, Tory Brexit, Welsh Labour believes that the final decision must be made by the public in a referendum.

“And, for the avoidance of any doubt, a Welsh Labour Government would campaign, in such a vote, for Wales to remain in the EU.

“We will work with any others who seek the same outcome.”

Of the 1,626,919 people in Wales who voted in the EU referendum in 2016 – 52.53% voted the leave the European Union. 

