First four players sign professional contracts at Connah’s Quay Nomads

Connah’s Quay Nomads have announced the signings of four players on professional full time contracts.

In a move hailed as a major step towards full time professional football at Deeside Stadium the Club say they have reached an agreement to sign Joe Heath, Jake Phillips, Declan Poole and Rhys Williams on professional basis.

The trio of Heath, Phillips and Poole were all part of The Nomads’ UEFA Europa League squad for the qualifying round clashes with HJK Helsinki, while Williams has appeared as a substitute in the recent friendly fixtures with Colwyn Bay and Airbus.

Heath, a left sided defender, started his career at Manchester United before signing for Nottingham Forest in 2005.

He made his first team debut against Morecambe in August 2008 and went on to make 12 appearances during the 2008-09 season in the Championship.

He then went on to play at Lincoln City, Hereford United, Chester and Runcorn Town before joining The Nomads in June 2017.

Phillips also joined The Nomads in in June 2017 and made his debut against HJK Helsinki as a second half substitute in Finland.

Prior to joining The Nomads, Jake spent time at Wrexham and Cefn Druids.

Poole, who originally joined The Nomads in November 2016 will be known to fans of the Welsh Premier League for his stunning strike against The New Saints in March which saw him shortlisted for the 2016/17 Goal of the Season competition.

Prior to his arrival at Deeside, Poole spent time at Everton, Wigan Athletic and Nantwich Town.

Williams joins The Nomads following a successful trial period over the last three weeks, having come on in place of John Danby against both Colwyn Bay and Airbus.

Williams has spent time at Bury, Carlisle and Colchester United whilst also representing Wales at U19 level.

Nomads manager Andy Morrison said he was delighted with the four signings;

Its the beginning of hopefully a successful period for the club, we have to start somewhere, we’ve brought the four lads in with potential and there’s an opportunity for them to improve over the coming season. We’re actively looking to add more players but that process has to be correct, we can’t just go grabbing at people to get numbers in. Players will have to have the right quality, the right character for the Welsh Premier League and the right attributes that will enhance the first team going forward.

Nomads are gearing up to kick off the WPL season away at Prestatyn Town on August 11th.