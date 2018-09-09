News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

First ever ‘999 Day’ honours emergency service staff

Published: Sunday, Sep 9th, 2018
Share:

Today has seen the UK’s first ever ‘999 Day’, celebrating the work of the emergency services.

The day began at 9am – the ninth hour of the ninth day of the ninth month.

National Emergency Services Memorial (NESM) won the backing of the Prime Minister for the event, it is aiming to raise £2 million to build the first national cenotaph dedicated the more than 1.5 million people who work in the emergency services today.

The memorial will also serve as a national symbol of remembrance for the more than 7,000 emergency services personnel and volunteers who have tragically lost their lives in the line of duty.

Theresa May said: “I’m proud to support this National Memorial and the creation of an official emergency services day.

The men and women of our emergency services are there for us when we need them most.

As a nation, we are indebted to them for their courage and their sacrifice and it is absolutely right that we should honour their incredible service in this very special way.”

Emergency services across North Wales have been voicing their support on social media for #999DayUK :

North Wales Police tweeted:

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service tweeted:

Paramedic Jenny Lewis tweeted:

Coastguard team members along with the RNLI inshore lifeboat, North Wales Fire and Rescue Service and St John Cymru Deeside attended the Quay Waterman’s Annual River Festival today.

Coastguard Rescue Officer Jay Richards left along with Deputy Station Officer mate David Sutton right and crew members on board the Flint RNLI Lifeboat on the River Dee this afternoon.

Whilst at the festival the Flint-based Coastguard team we were called to reports of a kite surfer in difficulty off Little Eye, West Kirby.

“On route, a message was received to stand down as the casualty had been spoken to by RNLI West Kirby Lifeboat and Lifeguards. Team stood down and returned to Connah’s Quay Festival” a Coastguard spokesperson said.

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email News@Deeside.com  
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Morrison hails stunning Nomads win over Falkirk a “great day for Welsh football”

Community left “shocked and saddened” after silent soldier memorial is stolen from a Flintshire village

Damning report into financial affairs of a Flintshire community council

Man jailed after being found guilty of a vicious assault outside a Chester hotel

Shoe repair to key cutting specialists Timpson wants to open a Barbershop ‘pod’ outside Asda in Queensferry

Trains distrupted between Wrexham – Shotton – Bidston after vehicle hits bridge at Gwersyllt

Mold: Bags of Class A drugs seized in early morning raid

Deeside expansion plans for Lidl supermarket

Over a third of people living in Delyn earn less than they need to live on

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn