First ever ‘999 Day’ honours emergency service staff

Today has seen the UK’s first ever ‘999 Day’, celebrating the work of the emergency services.

The day began at 9am – the ninth hour of the ninth day of the ninth month.

National Emergency Services Memorial (NESM) won the backing of the Prime Minister for the event, it is aiming to raise £2 million to build the first national cenotaph dedicated the more than 1.5 million people who work in the emergency services today.

The memorial will also serve as a national symbol of remembrance for the more than 7,000 emergency services personnel and volunteers who have tragically lost their lives in the line of duty.

Theresa May said: “I’m proud to support this National Memorial and the creation of an official emergency services day.

The men and women of our emergency services are there for us when we need them most.

As a nation, we are indebted to them for their courage and their sacrifice and it is absolutely right that we should honour their incredible service in this very special way.”

Emergency services across North Wales have been voicing their support on social media for #999DayUK :

North Wales Police tweeted:

Today sees the first #999DayUK The UK’s 999 Day is all about honouring our emergency services. We are proud to serve the community of #NorthWales alongside our other emergency service colleagues – all who go above and beyond what is expected of them on a daily basis #Team999 pic.twitter.com/GPKkireRoR — North Wales Police (@NWPolice) September 9, 2018

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service tweeted:

Today is #999DayUK which pays tribute to all those working in the emergency services – thanks to our staff and 999 colleagues across North Wales for protecting our communities #proud #oneteam @nwp @WelshAmbulance @Official999Day pic.twitter.com/bKsjFi1Z3K — North Wales Fire (@NorthWalesFire) September 9, 2018

Paramedic Jenny Lewis tweeted:

#999DayUK #proud #wast #dobshill Tony Dovey Evans on his way to the flag raising ceremony at County Hall Mold pic.twitter.com/Gfq18z8Fql — Jenny Lewis (@JennyLewis20) September 9, 2018

Coastguard team members along with the RNLI inshore lifeboat, North Wales Fire and Rescue Service and St John Cymru Deeside attended the Quay Waterman’s Annual River Festival today.

Whilst at the festival the Flint-based Coastguard team we were called to reports of a kite surfer in difficulty off Little Eye, West Kirby.

“On route, a message was received to stand down as the casualty had been spoken to by RNLI West Kirby Lifeboat and Lifeguards. Team stood down and returned to Connah’s Quay Festival” a Coastguard spokesperson said.