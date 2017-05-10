Firefighters have been dealing with a blaze outside a house in Shotton this afternoon

Firefighters have been putting out a fire in the garden of a house in Higher Shotton.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service have told us they were called at 12.51 this afternoon to reports of fire at a house just off Central Drive.

The fire is believed to have started in rubbish which was stored in the garden.

Firefighters were seen damping down the side of the house though the fire service said the blaze did not spread to the property which backs onto St Ethelwolds primary school.

One pump from Deeside fire station attended the fire.