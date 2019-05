North Wales Fire and Rescue Service are currently dealing with a large fire on Chester Road in Flint.

Lots of black smoke can be seen in the area from the fire, traffic is reported to be very heavy along the A548.

Travel website Inrix reports:

“Very slow traffic due to smoke blowing across the road on A548 Trelawny Square Westbound from Rockcliffe Lane to Lower Sydney Street. North Wales fire brigade are reporting a fire within the area. Awaiting further details.”

Photo: Jonathan Egerton