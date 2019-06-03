Fire service warning after 150 old tyres set alight following “controlled burning” in Wrexham spreads

A fire officer is highlighting the importance of considering safety first when undertaking any burning of waste after a small fire in the Trevor area of Wrexham spread to nearby grass and tyres.

Crews from Llangollen and Wrexham were called to the the fire at 8:37am this morning to tackle the blaze, which had spread from a small bonfire to foliage and a quantity of around 150 old tyres stored in the area.

Large plumes of black smoke could be seen in the area, with residents urged by the fire service to keep their windows and doors closed while they dealt with the incident.

Lee Williams from North Wales Fire and Rescue Service, said: “With the summer approaching, many residents may be considering burning garden waste.

“However, controlled burns like this can easily get out of control and I’d ask everyone to keep safety in mind.

“When the weather is dry it is easy for fires to spread and burns can very quickly get out of control putting homes and the lives of crews and residents at risk. So please think safety first before you light up your garden waste this summer.”

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service have issued the below safety tips for anyone planning a controlled burn this summer:

– Call North Wales Fire and Rescue Service on 01931 522 006 to notify them of the intended burn – this will help prevent crews being called out needlessly.

– Site any bonfire well away from buildings, fences, trees and garden structures.

– Have a garden hose to hand in case the fire starts to get out of control.

– Don’t light a bonfire on a windy day, as it could flare up more than you expect.

– Be courteous to your neighbours – if you’re planning a substantial bonfire, let them know, and stay with it at all times to ensure that it remains safe.

– Never use flammable liquids such as petrol or paraffin to start a bonfire.

Advice for farmers / landowners:

The Heather and Grass Burning Code states that burning is allowed only between the 1st of October and the 31st of March in upland areas and the 1st of November and the 15th of March elsewhere: Wales.goc.uk/environmentcountryside

Pictures sent to Wrexham.com by Sean