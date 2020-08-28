Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 28th Aug 2020

Updated: Fri 28th Aug

Fire service issues safety advice after faulty dishwasher causes blaze in Connah’s Quay house

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service have issued advice to residents following a fire at a house in Connah’s Quay which was caused by a faulty dishwasher.

Fire crews received were called to a house at Deans Place just before 10pm on Thursday night.

Two appliances from Deeside attended the address, firefighters using breathing apparatus tackled the blaze with a hose reel jet.

A fire service spokesperson said: “Two adults escaped before crews arrived to find a heavily smoke-logged kitchen. Luckily the fire was confined to the kitchen.”


“Follow our advice on white goods safety (click here) and make sure you have a working smoke alarm.”



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Get notified about
news from across North Wales

LATEST NEWS...

Severe delays on the A55 and A494 following collisions

News

Bagillt pub first in Flintshire to be served with Covid improvement notice after failing to act on council warning

News

Welsh Government encouraging families to consider ‘back to school’ transport options

News

Routine services postponed during the pandemic are slowly resuming in north Wales hospitals

News

Councillors asked to support objection in response to appeal over plans for 56 houses in Drury

News

Plans to create new care home in Flintshire for children with learning disabilities backed for approval

News

Plans to turn Flintshire pub into tourist accommodation backed for approval despite villagers objecting to loss of community hub

News

Open letter urges campers to respect the environment in North Wales this Bank Holiday weekend

News

Moves to top up the pay of self-isolating social care staff in North Wales should be part of a complete overhaul in way the sector is funded

News





Read 479,607 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn