Fire service issues safety advice after faulty dishwasher causes blaze in Connah’s Quay house

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service have issued advice to residents following a fire at a house in Connah’s Quay which was caused by a faulty dishwasher.

Fire crews received were called to a house at Deans Place just before 10pm on Thursday night.

Two appliances from Deeside attended the address, firefighters using breathing apparatus tackled the blaze with a hose reel jet.

A fire service spokesperson said: “Two adults escaped before crews arrived to find a heavily smoke-logged kitchen. Luckily the fire was confined to the kitchen.”





“Follow our advice on white goods safety (click here) and make sure you have a working smoke alarm.”