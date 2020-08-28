Fire service issues safety advice after faulty dishwasher causes blaze in Connah’s Quay house
North Wales Fire and Rescue Service have issued advice to residents following a fire at a house in Connah’s Quay which was caused by a faulty dishwasher.
Fire crews received were called to a house at Deans Place just before 10pm on Thursday night.
Two appliances from Deeside attended the address, firefighters using breathing apparatus tackled the blaze with a hose reel jet.
A fire service spokesperson said: “Two adults escaped before crews arrived to find a heavily smoke-logged kitchen. Luckily the fire was confined to the kitchen.”
“Follow our advice on white goods safety (click here) and make sure you have a working smoke alarm.”
We attended a Connahs Quay house fire yesterday caused by a faulty dishwasher – 2 adults escaped before crews arrived to find a heavily smoke logged kitchen. Luckily the fire was confined to the kitchen. Follow our advice on white goods safety https://t.co/2lAVBKrjzy #whitegoods pic.twitter.com/jSxVsJ0Iht
— North Wales Fire #DiogeluCymru #KeepWalesSafe (@NorthWalesFire) August 28, 2020
Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com