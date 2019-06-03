Fire Service highlight importance of sprinklers following fire at Connah’s Quay High School today

The benefits of having sprinklers fitted is being highlighted following an incident at Connah’s Quay High School this afternoon where sprinkler equipment extinguished a fire before it was able to spread.

Around 1000 pupils at the school were evacuated from the building and firefighters were called to the site just before 1pm today, Monday 3rd June, after a laser cutter within the technology area became involved in fire.

SCHOOL REMAINS OPEN

Just to inform you there has been a small contained fire in the Laser Cutter room, the machine had overheated.

All evacuation procedures were adhered to, learners and staff are all safe.

The fire brigade are dealing with the situation.

Monday, 3rd June 2019

The fire was contained within the room of origin and extinguished quickly by the sprinkler devices.

In Wales, regulations introduced in April 2014 mean that automatic fire sprinklers must be fitted in new high risk properties. In January 2016, it also became compulsory for all new and converted domestic properties to be fitted with sprinklers.

Paul Scott, Head of Business Fire Safety for North Wales Fire and Rescue Service, said: “This incident clearly highlights the importance of sprinklers in helping to avoid the spread of fire.

“Schools are a key part of our community – and the fast activation of the sprinkler system helped protect the pupils as well as avoiding damage and disruption which may have been caused by fire spread.

“In Wales we have led the way in the promotion of fire safety and the protection of our residents and businesses – commercial and domestic sprinkler systems deliver benefits that are far greater than the cost of their installation and maintenance.

“They do much more than people recognise – safeguarding people, firefighters, jobs, homes, businesses, the economy and the environment.”