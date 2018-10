North Wales Fire and Rescue service is currently at St Richard Gwyn Catholic High School where a “small fire” has broken out.

In an update posted on social media at 11.33am the school said the fire has been contained and all pupils are accounted for and “behaving incredibly well.”

A fire service spokesperson said they have two crews in attendance, one from Flint the other from Deeside but have no details regarding the fire as yet.

More as and when…