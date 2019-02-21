News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Fines totalling £700,000 handed to two companies over UPM Shotton paper mill death

Published: Thursday, Feb 21st, 2019
Share:

Two companies have been fined after a worker suffered fatal crush injuries when he was struck by a shovel loader at Shotton paper mill.

Austin Thomas, a contractor working for Downton, was struck by a bucket loader in the recovered paper warehouse at UPM Shotton

Mold Magistrates Court heard how on 6th February 2017, 29-year-old Mr Thomas, an employee of Downton Haulage Contractors was fatally crushed when he was struck from behind by a Volvo shovel loader whilst working at UPM Shotton Paper Mill.

An investigation by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE), found that there was no safe system of work to segregate pedestrians and vehicles and that drivers had limited visibility when driving large shovel loaders.

 

Downton Haulage Contractors of Moreton Valance, pleaded guilty to breaching Sections 2 (1) and 3(1) of the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974 and was fined £350,000 and ordered to pay costs of £6,613.90. They were ordered to pay £170 victim surcharge.

UPM-Kymmene (UK) Limited of Irvine, Ayrshire pleaded guilty to breaching Section 3 (1) of the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974 and was fined £350,000 and ordered to pay costs of £6,711.90. They were ordered to pay £170 victim surcharge

HSE inspector Mhairi Duffy said after the hearing “This death would have been prevented had an effective system for managing workplace transport been in place. This is a reminder to all employers to properly assess and apply effective control measures to minimise the risks from moving vehicles in their workplaces”

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email News@Deeside.com  

LATEST NEWS:

Plans submitted to revive ‘eyesore’ pub in Hope

Tech giants talk cyber-security and getting noticed online at Business Wales’ Wrexham Enterprise Hub

Health Committee Report: Why suicide is everybody’s business

Fallout from Flintshire’s biggest ever council tax hike rumbles on…..

Is Wales doing enough to support veterans?

Success for Deeside’s Laura Turley as she wins silver at British Universities and Colleges Sport Championships.

Disagreeing with aspects of party policy is “not a reason to jump ship” – says Deeside MP Mark Tami

High-profile crime scene learning exercise carried out at Glyndwr University

Welsh Government Cabinet to hold meeting in North Wales today to help combat ‘perception’ of north south divide


© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn