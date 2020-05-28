Nearly 1700 North Wales mental health patients wrongly discharged during pandemic

Nearly 1700 mental health patients in North Wales have been discharged from support services due to pressures from the COVID-19 crisis.

Last week a leaked letter, which was obtained by Plaid Cymru, showed a patient was released from local mental health services in Flintshire because of the coronavirus situation.

The letter said that patients had been advised to discuss re-referral with their GPs once restrictions are lifted.

Initial estimates put the number of patients wrongly discharged by Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board at between 200 and 300.

At the time, Plaid Cymru Shadow Health Minister Rhun ap Iorwerth MS said it was “very worrying” doctors were being told to send vulnerable patients to the back of the queue, describing the situation as “unacceptable”.

The health board said “misinterpretation of Welsh Government guidance” led to the large number of people being discharged.

It has said it intends to contact them all in coming days to reinstate them as patients.

In a subsequent letter to Mr ap Iorwerth, a health board official has now confirmed 1,694 patients were wrongly discharged.

He has now called for an explanation of “how such a decision could have happened right across the health board area” and says “immediate investment is needed to rebuild mental health services” he said:

“One patient being discharged before time is one patient too many. To now learn that 1,694 patients were discharged early, while they still needed support from mental health services, is a deeply distressing.

“I welcome the assurance that all 1,694 patients will be contacted in the coming days to be reinstated to this vital service, but the question remains as to how such a decision could have happened right across the health board area, and how there could have been such widespread ‘misinterpretation’ of guidance. I should have been pretty clear that this would be unacceptable.

“I think it’s clear that immediate investment is needed in rebuilding mental health services.”

Simon Dean, Interim Chief Executive of Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board, said last week: “We would like to reassure people that Primary Mental Health Care Services are receiving referrals as normal.

“We will also be contacting all recently discharged patients to review the level of support they may need.”