Family pay tribute to ‘gentle giant’ who died following collision in Flint

Published: Monday, Aug 13th, 2018
The family of a man who sadly died following a road traffic collision in Flint have paid tribute to him.

Gwilym Jones, was 52-years-old and lived in the Dyserth area.

His family have issued the following tribute to him: “Gwilym was a hardworking man, who always had a smile on his face. He was a kind, gentle giant who wouldn’t harm a soul. He was dedicated to his job that he loved as a refuse collector.

“He enjoyed his weekends in his local pub with his good friends. He will be sadly missed by everyone. We love you Gwil x x.”

North Wales Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses to the collision which happened on Ffordd Llewellyn shortly after 8am on Wednesday, July 25th which involved a Ford C-Max car.

Mr Jones was taken to Ysbyty Glan Clwyd in Bodelwyddan however he sadly died on Thursday.

Anybody who may have witnessed the collision, or anybody who may have been travelling along Ffordd Llewellyn at the time and who may have dash cam footage are asked to contact officers at the Roads Policing Unit on 101 quoting reference number W103486.

