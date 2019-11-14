News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Family pay tribute to father of two who died following collision near Chester

Published: Thursday, Nov 14th, 2019
The family of a 38-year-old man who died following a collision near Chester have paid tribute to him. 

Father-of-two James Burton from Chester died on Tuesday 12 November following a collision on the A55 westbound, near to the junction of the A483 Wrexham Road 

His family said: “James absolutely adored his family – his wife Sandra, daughter Macy, son Alfie, mum Janice, sister Sarah, her family and parents-in-law Beryl and Adrian were his world. 

“He had a vibrant love of life which was infectious to all he met. 

“Being a paramedic meant the world to James. He loved helping people in their time of need and his compassion, empathy and skill changed the lives of many. 

“He will be greatly missed by his family and his many friends.”

Enquiries in relation to the collision remain ongoing and anyone who witnessed the incident, or anyone with any information that may assist the investigation, is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101, quoting IML 562976, or visit https://www.cheshire.police.uk/contact/general-enquiries . 

Dashcam footage can be submitted online at https://cheshireconstabulary.egressforms.com .

