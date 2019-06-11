Family of man who died following collision on the A55 near Chester pay tribute

The family of a man who died following a collision on the A55 Southerly By Pass near Chester have paid tribute to him.

The collision, involving four cars happened just after 11.30pm on Sunday between the A55’s junction with the A41 and the Post House A483.

The vehicles, a Vauxhall Corsa, Toyota Avensis and a Ford Focus Zetec came to a rest in the central reservation. A Subaru Legacy collided with debris, coming to a stop further down the carriageway.

The driver of the Vauxhall Corsa Derek Davies, 81 – from Wrexham was treated at the scene but sadly died.

Derek’s family said: “Derek was a kind and loving husband, brother, father and grandfather who will be sadly missed by his family and friends.

“The family would like to thank the emergency services and members of the public for their help during this incident and ask for respect at this difficult time.”

Anyone with information or who witnessed the collision should contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting IML 424208.