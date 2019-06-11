News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Family of man who died following collision on the A55 near Chester pay tribute

Published: Tuesday, Jun 11th, 2019
Share:

The family of a man who died following a collision on the A55 Southerly By Pass near Chester have paid tribute to him.

The collision, involving four cars happened just after 11.30pm on Sunday between the A55’s junction with the A41 and the Post House A483.

The vehicles, a Vauxhall Corsa, Toyota Avensis and a Ford Focus Zetec came to a rest in the central reservation. A Subaru Legacy collided with debris, coming to a stop further down the carriageway.

The driver of the Vauxhall Corsa Derek Davies, 81 – from Wrexham was treated at the scene but sadly died.

Derek’s family said: “Derek was a kind and loving husband, brother, father and grandfather who will be sadly missed by his family and friends.

“The family would like to thank the emergency services and members of the public for their help during this incident and ask for respect at this difficult time.”

Anyone with information or who witnessed the collision should contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting IML 424208.

If you have dashcam footage please go to https://www.cheshire.police.uk/advice-and-support/roads-and-vehicle-safety/submit-dashcam-footage/ to submit your footage.

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email News@Deeside.com  
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

North Wales Police welcomes Finn’s Law

Chester Zoo’s ‘wonderful little fighter’ Indali survives deadly virus threatening Asian elephants globally

Updated: Connah’s Quay High School teachers set to strike for three days over management practices

Denbighshire Council owned restaurant gets one star food hygiene rating from its own

Award winning vegetarian chef set to debut at Mold Food Festival

Buckley secondary school distances itself from teacher’s cuts comments

Man sustains serious ‘life threatening’ injuries following a collision in Flintshire

Chester mum overcomes anxiety and sets up new business

Welsh Assembly committee backs right to vote for prisoners


© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn