The family of Carl Sergeant release statement saying “he was not afforded decency or natural justice.”

The family of Carl Sargeant have released a further statement and details of correspondence between Mr Sargeant’s solicitors and the Labour Party.

His family have said Mr Sargeant was not allowed “defend himself properly against these unspecified allegations” and “he was not afforded common courtesy, decency or natural justice.”

The family say he was not informed of the details around the allegations made against him, despite requests and warnings regarding his mental welfare.

Mr Sargeant’s family also say “Carl maintained his innocence and he categorically denied any wrong doing” they have also released correspondence between Carl’s solicitors and the Labour Party.

The family statement:

“In light of the continued unwillingness to clarify the nature of the allegations made against Carl, the family wish the release into the public domain, correspondence between Carl’s solicitors and the Labour Party on Monday of this week (6 November 2017).

“Up to the point of his tragic death on Tuesday morning Carl was not informed of any of the detail of the allegations against him, despite requests and warnings regarding his mental welfare.

“The correspondence also discloses the solicitor’s concern that media appearances by the First Minister on Monday were prejudicing the inquiry.

“The family wish to disclose the fact that Carl maintained his innocence and he categorically denied any wrongdoing. The distress of not being able to defend himself properly against these unspecified allegations meant he was not afforded common courtesy, decency or natural justice.”

UKIP Wales Leader calls on First Minister Carwyn Jones to resign

“Now that we know the relative triviality and contestability of the allegations (“unwanted attention” and “touching”) made against Carl Sergeant, it is clear that his summary dismissal was both heartless and in breach of the most fundamental principle of natural justice – giving the accused the right to defend himself.

“By publicly sacking Carl without giving him details of the allegations, he subjected Carl to trial by innuendo and left him to twist in the wind.

Carwyn Jones is an experienced criminal law barrister and must be held to the highest standards of due process.

He acted disproportionately and without human sympathy. “The First Minister failed to fulfil his duty of care to Carl Sergeant. The intolerable mental anguish which that failure caused led directly to Carl’s suicide.

The First Minister should accept his personal responsibility and resign.”

