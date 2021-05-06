Section of A541 reopens following earlier closure

Update: All lanes have been re-opened.

Previous report: A section of A541 in Flintshire is currently closed due to a fallen tree.

The road is blocked from Rhydymwyn Service Station to Y Dderwen-The Oak pub in Hendre.

Latest traffic report for the area states: “Road closed and slow traffic due to fallen tree on A541 both ways from the petrol station to Y Dderwen-The Oak pub. Affecting traffic between Buckley and Trefnant.”



