Section of A541 reopens following earlier closure
Update: All lanes have been re-opened.
Previous report: A section of A541 in Flintshire is currently closed due to a fallen tree.
The road is blocked from Rhydymwyn Service Station to Y Dderwen-The Oak pub in Hendre.
Latest traffic report for the area states: “Road closed and slow traffic due to fallen tree on A541 both ways from the petrol station to Y Dderwen-The Oak pub. Affecting traffic between Buckley and Trefnant.”
