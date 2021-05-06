Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 6th May 2021

Updated: Thu 6th May

Section of A541 reopens following earlier closure

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Update: All lanes have been re-opened.

Previous report: A section of A541 in Flintshire is currently closed due to a fallen tree.

The road is blocked from Rhydymwyn Service Station to Y Dderwen-The Oak pub in Hendre.

Latest traffic report for the area states: “Road closed and slow traffic due to fallen tree on A541 both ways from the petrol station to Y Dderwen-The Oak pub. Affecting traffic between Buckley and Trefnant.”


 



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Get notified about
news from across North Wales




LATEST NEWS...

Cross Roads in Holywell closed following collision between lorry and pedestrian

News

Glyndwr University panel look at relationship between nature and mental health

News

Here’s more on the North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner Elections 2021

News

A quick guide to today’s Senedd Election

News

Welsh Parliament and PCC election: What to expect when voting in person today

News

Students plant 500 trees to create ‘woodland corridor’ at a Flintshire college

News

More than £10,000 raised for wildlife trust after Llyn Brenig osprey nest is cut down

Conwy

Flintshire Registration Service playing part in marriage registration shake-up

News

Former Mold mayor says he will have large boots to fill if elected as councillor for Gwernymynydd

News





Read 392,317 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn

X