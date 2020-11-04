Extra £3 million announced to support the most vulnerable mental health service users in Wales

An additional £3million to support some of the most vulnerable mental health service users in Wales during the Covid-19 pandemic, has been announced.

Minister for Mental Health and Wellbeing Eluned Morgan has today pledged to provide a ‘helping hand’ to those looking for work, permanent accommodation, who may be struggling with mental health or substance misuse problems in the midst of this pandemic.

The additional funding will provide early, targeted support, for the most vulnerable individuals in a preventative capacity to reduce the escalation of often complex needs.

The funding is split into seven distinct areas and will see the Welsh Government work in partnership with the Department for Work and Pensions, local authorities, the police and Area Planning Boards, as well as supporting health boards to provide voluntary sector led mental health support in their areas.





Funding includes:

– £1.4million towards third sector led schemes designed to address low level mental health and wellbeing need

– £75,000 will fund the ‘I Can Work’ programme supporting people with mild to moderate mental health problems into paid work

– £25,000 to support development for the substance misuse workforce to ensure they are adequately skilled and supported to provide essential services

– £750,000 to provide residential rehabilitation accommodation for those with complex needs to successfully transition to living independently in permanent accommodation.

– £500,000 to provide PPE to substance misuse services providing a range of support for some of the most vulnerable people in society.

– £150,000 Digital Inclusion Fund for the enhancement of digital services for service users who are currently excluded.

– £50,000 to support work with police forces across Wales piloting nasal naloxone kits as part of the drive to reduce drug related deaths.

Minister for Mental Health, Wellbeing and the Welsh Language Eluned Morgan said: “We know that early intervention is vital for better outcomes. We’ve seen the devastating effect this pandemic has had on the most vulnerable members of our society and we must provide an extra helping hand when they need it.

“This funding is a key part of our recovery plan, where we have committed to protecting and improving individuals’ well-being, supporting the homeless, and reducing unemployment to give people the best chance in life.

“These are tough times for us all to live through, but if we look out for each other and support the vulnerable, we will get through it.”

Anyone concerned about their mental health or that of a relative or friend can access the C.A.L.L. Helpline on 0800 137 737 or can text ‘help’ to 81066.