independent news and information website for the towns and villages which lie alongside the River Dee in north Wales, from Connah's Quay to the border with Chester.

Expect “long delays” on the M6 southbound in Cheshire due to an overturned vehicle

Published: Monday, Aug 13th, 2018
Share:

Drivers heading for the M6 southbound through Cheshire are being warned to expected delays this morning.

All lanes have been temporarily stopped and stationary traffic due to an overturned car between J19 A556 Chester Road (Knutsford) and J18 A54 Middlewich Road (Middlewich / Holmes Chapel).

The incident is in the roadworks area according to traffic reports, “vehicle has overturned can came to rest in lane two.”

Highways England is telling motorists to “expect long delays.”

There’s a further collision on the Northbound carriageway in Cheshire – the latest traffic report states:

‘Stationary traffic due to all traffic being temporarily held and accident, car and a lorry involved on M6 Northbound after J18 A54 Middlewich Road (Middlewich / Holmes Chapel).

Congestion to J18 (Middlewich / Holmes Chapel). In the roadworks area. Lanes one and two (Of three) were blocked until around 08:00 when traffic was held. Accident has occurred just after the entry slip.’

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Hard work pays off for Nomads as they run riot at Llanelli

Marie Curie Wales is looking for people to trek across Vietnam to help raise funds

Roadworks in and around Flintshire over the next week

Missing person from Buckley found safe and well

Power outage at North Wales Police control room has been fixed

Road closures in place today ahead of Tom Jones concert at the Racecourse

Police have ‘identified a suspect’ wanted in connection with Mold Silent Soldier vandalism

Flintshire Bridge reopens following earlier collision

Police appeal for dashcam footage after man died following a collision in Flint

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn