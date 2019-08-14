Exam Results: New service from Careers Wales to help Flintshire students access expert advice

A new free service has been launched ahead of this years A Level and GCSE results to help people aged 16 and over progress with their career choices and find long-term employment.

With over 56,000 students expected to get their A Level and GCSE results this year, Working Wales is encouraging young people in Flintshire to consider all the options and make an informed choice to start their story.

Working Wales, delivered by Careers Wales, is the Welsh Government’s new free service, part-funded by the European Social Fund, it provides a single point of contact for young people to access impartial and personalised expert advice, whatever their results.

Working Wales advisers will be on hand during results days, to offer help and advice through live web chats, social media and support sessions at dedicated career centres and through its free helpline.

Students and their parents, carers and teachers can also access free advice and support online at www.workingwales.gov.wales.

Data released by Careers Wales in the run-up to results shows that, in 2018, 58.5% Year 13 school leavers in Flintshire progressed to university while 16.15% went into work-based training or other employment.

A further 33.9% of Flintshire pupil survey respondents opted for school after Year 11 while 27.1% opted for college at the end of their GCSE studies.

The annual ‘Destinations of School Leavers’ report surveys students in Years 11, 12 and 13 to collect data on their plans for the next year.

The latest report shows that pupils who chose full time education after Year 11 were more likely to choose college than 6th form, with 6.6% more pupils choosing this route.

A higher proportion of females than males chose to remain in school. Most of the cohort from Year 11 (92.1%) went into some form of continued learning (in full time education, part time education or work-based training).

In Year 13, 76% of respondents went into a form of continued learning, with 59.8% of the cohort progressing into higher education. Of this, 7.9% more females than males progressed to higher education.

A total of 12.1% of respondents from Year 13, and 7.8% of Year 11s entered the labour market either going into employment or work-based training.

Nikki Lawrence, Careers Wales Chief Executive said:

“The results day period can be a tense and challenging time for young people across the country. Our goal is to urge them not to panic and make them fully aware of all the options that are available to them.

“Whether you’re considering going into work, continuing with full-time education or wondering how to make the most of a year out, there are now more options than ever available to young people. We have resources and advisers on hand to help you make an informed decision that is the best for you.”

Minister for Education, Kirsty Williams said:

“Receiving your GCSE or A-level exam results is a major milestone in most people’s lives and choosing what to do next can be daunting.

“It’s important to be informed about the options available to you and with Start Your Story, whether you want to become an apprentice, continue in education or go straight into work, support and advice is there to help you decide what to do next.

“The best of luck to everyone receiving exam results this summer and however you do, Working Wales is there to help you make the right choice.”

For more information, go to Working Wales Start Your Story or call free on 0800 028 4844.