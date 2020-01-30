Ewloe based Anwyl crowned ‘Housebuilder of the Year’

Anwyl Homes was crowned ‘Housebuilder of the Year’ at the North West Business Insider Residential Property Awards 2020 held in Manchester.

The Ewloe based housebuilder fought off tough competition from other high profile names within the industry to be presented with the prestigious award in front of a gathering of more than 800 people at a black tie event at Manchester Central Convention Centre.

Held annually, the North West Business Insider Residential Property Awards brings together the people and businesses involved in the development of residential property schemes across the North West region. Judged by an independent panel of experts, they are recognised as a benchmark for success and a much-coveted recognition of achievement from other leading industry professionals.

[Image shows from left to right: Jon Culshaw, Elle Mackie, managing consultant, Building Careers UK (award sponsor), Graeme Gibb, sales director, Anwyl Homes Cheshire and North Wales, John Grime, managing director, Anwyl Homes Lancashire, Mathew Anwyl, housing managing director, Lucy Wasdell, financial director, Phil Dolan, managing director, Anwyl Homes Cheshire and North Wales and Matthew Gould, head of sales, Anwyl Homes Lancashire.]

In presenting the award, comedian and compere Jon Culshaw praised Anwyl for its strong and sustainable growth strategy. He also highlighted the company’s commitment to its people and the growth of its team, for acquiring sites and consistently delivering a quality product.

Housing managing director Mathew Anwyl was joined at the awards by Phil Dolan, managing director of Anwyl Homes Cheshire and North Wales, John Grime, managing director of Anwyl Homes Lancashire, Tom Anwyl, managing director of Anwyl Partnerships, Lucy Wasdell, financial director and other members of the sales and marketing teams.

Mathew Anwyl said: “We are thrilled to be recognised as Housebuilder of the Year and this award is testament to the hard work and continued commitment of each and every one of our team who consistently go over and above to deliver an exceptional product and outstanding service for our customers. Looking ahead, we remain committed to further growth and have exciting plans in place that will see us expand further across the North West region and at an even faster pace.”

The award provides a further cause for celebration for the long established family housebuilding business, as the company embarks on a year of special events and initiatives to mark its 90 year anniversary.