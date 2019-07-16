News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Engineering work set to disrupt rail services between Chester and Manchester from Saturday

Published: Tuesday, Jul 16th, 2019
Train services between Chester and Manchester will stop running from Saturday for eleven days because of engineering work.

Essential work on the West Coast Mainline will begin this Saturday, July 20 and disruption for Chester commuters is expected to last up to July 31.

Rail replacement bus services will operate between Chester and Newton-le-Willows, calling at Helsby, Frodsham, Runcorn East, Earlestown, Warrington Bank Quay and Warrington Central.

Passengers are being advised to change at Newton-le-Willows for connecting trains to/from Manchester.

Rail replacement bus services will also operate between Chester and Manchester Airport, calling at Helsby, Frodsham and Runcorn East.

Passengers are being advised to change at Manchester Airport for connecting train services to / from Manchester.

Network Rail engineers will be working to upgrade track, cabling, overhead lines and signalling on the busy Acton Grange junction.

Acton Grange is a key section of the West Coast main line between Crewe and Preston.

It helps connect Chester and Warrington to Manchester in the east and Wigan, Preston, the Lake District and Scotland to the West Midlands and London.

It’s used by over 260 trains every day.

£27m is being invested, as part of the Great North Rail Project, to bring the outdated track and equipment to modern standards and further improve the reliability of the economically important West Coast main line.

A Network Rail spokesperson said: 

“While the work takes place, many trains will be diverted to keep passengers moving. In some cases, passengers may need to change onto a different train or a bus for a section of their journey.

Passengers are urged to check before they travel and to allow more time for their journeys as services will be busier than usual.”

 

 

