Emergency services search River Dee area for nearly 8 hours following reports of a missing person

A large scale search and rescue operation was launched just before 3am this morning following reports of a missing person in Deeside.
Flint based Coastguard officers along counterparts from the Wirral joined police with the search around the River Dee in Queensferry and Connah’s Quay.
Flint RNLI lifeboat was called out to assist in the search of the river while a police helicopter joined in the search from the air.
A spokesperson for the Flint Coastguard rescue team said:
“On scene Flint OIC formulated a plan and a thorough search of both sides of the river banks was carried out by coastguard rescue officers from the Blue Bridge, Queensferry to the Flintshire Bridge, Connah’s Quay.
After 6 hours searching we were then joined by 3 more coastguard rescue officers for HM Coastguard Crosby who were tasked whilst en-route to Wirral CRE for a planned training session with team members from Flint and Wirral.
Another 1.5 hours had passed when news came through the person was now safe and well and as a result all units were stood down.”
A Coastguard Search and Rescue helicopter from Caernarfon was brought in just after 8.30am to help with the search.
It was seen landing on Central Park in Connah’s Quay just before 9am where police and Coastguard officers had secured a landing area.
Video – Stuart McNally