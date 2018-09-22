Emergency services search River Dee area for nearly 8 hours following reports of a missing person

A large scale search and rescue operation was launched just before 3am this morning following reports of a missing person in Deeside.

Flint based Coastguard officers along counterparts from the Wirral joined police with the search around the River Dee in Queensferry and Connah’s Quay.

Flint RNLI lifeboat was called out to assist in the search of the river while a police helicopter joined in the search from the air.

A spokesperson for the Flint Coastguard rescue team said: