Emergency services including coastguard helicopter responding to River Dee incident

Update: The Coastguard rescue helicopter left the search area and returned to base just after 8.30pm.

Earlier report: Emergency services have been scrambled to an incident on the River Dee this afternoon.

Coastguard rescue officers, RNLI Lifeboat Flint and several police vehicles have been seen at Greenfield Dock.

Incident at Greenfield docks. Coastguard, police, helicopter all present. Rumours of boat that left and occupants not wearing life jackets. Extremely windy and cold down here. @DeesideDotCom pic.twitter.com/icf4w7HVHf

— 📷 Alan Downes 🎥 (@alan_downes_) August 28, 2020

The Caernarfon based Coastguard rescue helicopter has been spotted over the River Dee performing a search between Flint and the Port of Mostyn.

According to the Flint RNLI Lifeboat website, the crew launched at 4.54pm.

Thanks to Alan Downes for the photograph.