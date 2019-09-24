Emergency exercise taking place at Airbus Broughton today

Airbus Broughton is holding an emergency exercise today, Tuesday 23 September.

The multi-agency drill will test the emergency responses to any potential incident at the huge Broughton plant.

A spokesperson for Airbus Broughton said;

“Residents and passers-by may see increased emergency services activity at the plant but this is nothing to be concerned about.

Safety is our top priority and these exercises help us at Airbus ensure we are prepared for any scenario that may arise.”

There are no details on the type or scale of the exercise however, previous drills at the wing making facility have included airplane crash scenarios on the Hawarden runway.