News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Emergency exercise taking place at Airbus Broughton today

Published: Tuesday, Sep 24th, 2019
Share:

Airbus Broughton is holding an emergency exercise today, Tuesday 23 September.

The multi-agency drill will test the emergency responses to any potential incident at the huge Broughton plant.

A spokesperson for Airbus Broughton said;

“Residents and passers-by may see increased emergency services activity at the plant but this is nothing to be concerned about.

Safety is our top priority and these exercises help us at Airbus ensure we are prepared for any scenario that may arise.”

There are no details on the type or scale of the exercise however, previous drills at the wing making facility have included airplane crash scenarios on the Hawarden runway.

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com  
WW

LATEST NEWS:

Mold food festival dishes up delights for thousands of visitors

UK Supreme Court rules pre-Brexit prorogation is unlawful

Alyn and Deeside AM visit to biomedical labs at forefront of research into acute heart condition

Extra £3m a year for Autism services in Wales may not be enough to meet the demand

Denbighshire county archives could merge with Flintshire’s and move to £16m building in Mold

Number of Assembly Members could increase and voting age lowered as new committee set to explore electoral reform

Concerns over near £1.5m of debt held by Flintshire’s secondary schools

New national football development centre officially opens in Wrexham

Two people taken to hospital following a serious collision in Flintshire this morning


© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn