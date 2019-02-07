News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Elfed High School closed for the day due to “no heating and intermittent power”

Published: Thursday, Feb 7th, 2019
Share:

Elfed High School in Buckley is closed for the day following a power cut.

A statement posted on social media says:

“The School is closed to students today as we have no heating and intermittent power. Staff are expected to be in as usual. Please share as we have limited access to communication methods.”

Staff are expected to be in as usual.

Scottish Power initially said there was an unplanned power cut in the CH7 area of Buckley.

Engineers have now managed to restore power to a number of properties in the area and have been working to repair an overhead power line brought down by a tree.

“The has now been resolved.” the website states.

 

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email News@Deeside.com  
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Questions over why controversial plans for 66 homes in Drury pulled from council agenda

Mystery blue flash spotted in the skies above Flintshire

Reports of flooding on the A458 Llannerch-Y-Mor – Police advise drivers to find alternative route

Congestion has eased on the A494 at Alltami following earlier power-cut which knocked traffic lights out

Connah’s Quay High School closed due to a burst water pipe

Qantas cancels longstanding order for eight Airbus A380’s

Town Council objects to former Jehovah’s Witness meeting hall in Connah’s Quay being turned into bedsits

Sixty five vehicles caught on CCTV driving the wrong way down Holywell High Street

Around 80 new homes set to be built in Oakenholt following approval


© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn