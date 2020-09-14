Update: Power now restored following earlier issue in Flintshire

Update: Power has been restored following earlier issue in Flintshire.

Earlier report: Energy provider Scottish Power has said engineers have been forced to carry out an ’emergency shutdown’ following reports of a grounded cable.

Scottish Power says properties in Deeside, Hawarden and Chester may be affected.

A message on the energy providers website states: “It has been necessary for our engineers to carry out an emergency shutdown for safety at 9:02 AM in the CH1, CH4, CH5 and LL18 postcode areas of Chester, Deeside and Hawarden following reports of grounded cable.

This may affect the supply to your property.

Our engineers are on their way to the local area and our team will work to get your power back on as quickly and as safely as possible by 11:15 AM.

We will update this message if this information changes.

We apologise for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience. ”