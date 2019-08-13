News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Elderly couple targeted by rogue traders in distraction theft in Llay

Published: Tuesday, Aug 13th, 2019
An appeal for information has been launched after an elderly couple were the victims of a distraction theft.

The incident took place at 2:46pm on Monday 12th August in the First Avenue area of Llay.

Police say that three men were paid for carrying out work on a chimney, although witnesses report that no one was seen working on the roof.

Whilst the victims were paying for this “work”, one of the men went upstairs and stole cash from a bedroom.

The men offered to show the couple a video of the work they claimed to have carried out and went to their van to get it, but drove off in the direction of Mold.

The men spoke with Irish accents; one is described as having had a large beard.

Insp Darren Whibberley said; “This is a despicable crime. These rogue traders deliberately target trusting elderly people. I would urge residents to not to accept work from cold callers.

“Our Neighbourhood Policing Team is working alongside council trading standards as part of the investigation. Anyone with information about this crime or the suspects, or who has seen similar suspicious behaviour please call police on 101 or the webchat.”

For advice on how to deal with cold callers visit the North Wales Police website.

