Eight in ten eligible adults in North Wales have received a first dose of the COVID-19 jab

Eight in 10 eligible adults across North Wales have now received a first dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

Data released by Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board shows that 715,456 vaccines have been administered across the region since the rollout began in December 2020.

Of these 471,255 have been first doses and 244,201 have been second doses.

This equates to eight in 10 eligible adults receiving at least one dose of the vaccine while almost half have now received both doses.

The rollout is now moving to those under the age of 40, with the health board continuing to offer last minute appointments on its social media accounts.

In Flintshire the numbers of people vaccinated in each cohort, include:

Residents in Older Persons Care Homes (1st / 2nd dose vaccinated or declined) – 108% and 93%

Staff working in Older Persons Care Homes (1st / 2nd dose vaccinated or declined) – 91% and 75%

People aged 80 years and over (1st / 2nd dose vaccinated or declined) – 97% and 91%

Frontline Healthcare workers (1st / 2nd dose vaccinated or declined) – 96% and 87%

Frontline social care workers (1st / 2nd dose vaccinated or declined) – 100% and 86%

People aged 75 to 79 years (1st / 2nd dose vaccinated or declined) – 97% and 93%

People aged 70 to 74 years (1st / 2nd dose vaccinated or declined) – 96% and 92%

All those aged under 16-69 yrs who are clinically extremely vulnerable (1st / 2nd dose vaccinated or declined) – 93% and 84%

All those aged 65 years and over (1st / 2nd dose vaccinated or declined) – 94% and 85%

Moderate risk adults under 70 years of age (1st / 2nd dose vaccinated or declined) – 85% and 28%

All those aged 60 – 64 years (1st / 2nd dose vaccinated or declined) – 87% and 14%

All those aged 55 – 59 years (1st / 2nd dose vaccinated or declined) – 84% and 6%

All those aged 50 – 54 years (1st / 2nd dose vaccinated or declined) – 87% and 5%

All those aged 40 – 49 years (1st / 2nd dose vaccinated or declined) – 77% and 2%

All those aged 30 – 39 years (1st / 2nd dose vaccinated or declined) – 32% and 1%

In Flintshire 62% of 18-29 year olds have had a first vaccine dose.

Gill Harris, Executive Director of Nursing and Midwifery, said: “Thanks to the tireless work of our staff and those in partner organisations, eight in ten eligible adults in North Wales have received a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while almost half of adults have received both doses.

“In the coming week we will have administered half a million first dose jabs.

“The regional variations that had existed in previous weeks are continuing to even out, as we have reprioritised vaccine supply and put on additional clinics.

“We are continuing to offer short notice appointments to people in certain age groups on a first come first served basis. These are publicised on our social media accounts and through the local media, where possible.

“In the coming days we will introduce an online booking system on our website, which will enable people to book both first and second dose appointments at a time and date that is convenient for them, providing greater flexibility.

“We’re determined not to leave anybody behind, so please don’t worry if you’re not able to attend one of our drop in sessions or book your appointment online just yet.”

Ms Harris added: “We are continuing to see a high number of people failing to attend their appointments.

“We urge people to please:

Let us know if you cannot attend your appointment

Still attend your appointment if you have any concerns about receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, so we can take the time to discuss these with you

Make an informed decision about whether you wish to be vaccinated, based on the latest information from trusted sources. The Public Health Wales website is a great place to start

“Please remember – vaccination provides the best protection from becoming seriously ill with COVID-19, and it is our best route out of the pandemic.

“As lockdown measures continue to ease, proof of vaccination may be required to enable you to enjoy a range of social activities, such as holidaying abroad, or attending concerts, festivals or sporting events.”