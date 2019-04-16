News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Education watchdog is asking Flintshire residents for views on services locally

Published: Tuesday, Apr 16th, 2019
Share:

Estyn – the education and training inspectorate for Wales – has launched a survey asking residents in Flintshire for their views on how well education services provided by the council are being run.

The survey asks parents, carers, learners and anyone working or involved in education to help inspectors judge how effective the education services are at ensuring young people receive the education they are entitled to.

Meilyr Rowlands, Chief Inspector, says,

Local views from those involved with schools and youth services are vital to help give a picture on how well the council is performing.

Inspectors will be considering how well the education services help pupils to achieve, support those who are vulnerable or have particular needs and provide youth support services for those aged 11-25.”

The survey is part of the new inspection framework for local government education services in Wales. Results from the survey will be used to inform the inspection of Flintshire which begins in June.

https://www.estyn.gov.wales/inspection/survey The survey is open until 14 May.

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email News@Deeside.com  
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Former health nurse struck from register following conviction for attack involving CS spray and kitchen knife

Your chance to have a say on Flintshire County Council’s Household Recycling Centres

The grass is green for Deeside-based Hi Tech Turf

Maiden flight for second Airbus BelugaXL

Regulate cannabis to cut out drugs gangs and allow people to grow their own says North Wales PCC

Plans entered to revitalise Penyffordd’s War Memorial Institute

Holywell hospital site targeted by thieves and arsonists could be transformed through housing plans

Airbus FC joins forces with Cheshire College to launch a new Scholarship Programme

Appeal launched after plans for 14 new homes in Buckley thrown out


© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn