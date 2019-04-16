Education watchdog is asking Flintshire residents for views on services locally

Estyn – the education and training inspectorate for Wales – has launched a survey asking residents in Flintshire for their views on how well education services provided by the council are being run.

The survey asks parents, carers, learners and anyone working or involved in education to help inspectors judge how effective the education services are at ensuring young people receive the education they are entitled to.

Meilyr Rowlands, Chief Inspector, says,

“Local views from those involved with schools and youth services are vital to help give a picture on how well the council is performing.

Inspectors will be considering how well the education services help pupils to achieve, support those who are vulnerable or have particular needs and provide youth support services for those aged 11-25.”

The survey is part of the new inspection framework for local government education services in Wales. Results from the survey will be used to inform the inspection of Flintshire which begins in June.

https://www.estyn.gov.wales/inspection/survey The survey is open until 14 May.