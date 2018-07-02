Economy Secretary to hold Brexit trade talks with Airbus and other North Wales Businesses today

Airbus and other leading North Wales exporters will join Economy Secretary Ken Skates for talks on the future of trade after Brexit today.

Business leaders from some of North Wales’ most prominent exporters will give their views on the challenges and opportunities presented by Brexit.

Joining Airbus will be Deeside Cereals, Halen Môn, Plas Farm Foods, Qioptiq, Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics and Silverlining Furniture Group, the summit is being held at Wrexham Glyndŵr University.

The latest statistics show over 60% of Welsh exports worth nearly £10billion currently go to EU countries.

Taking into account the 70 plus countries with Free Trade Agreements that the UK has access to through its membership of the EU’s Customs Union, nearly three in every four pounds earned by Welsh businesses from overseas sales currently depends on our relationship with our EU partners.

The Welsh Government wants to see continued access to the Single Market and participation in a customs union after Brexit.

Economy Secretary, Ken Skates said: