Economy Secretary, Ken Skates joined school children from Flintshire to officially open the new library in Hollywell.

Economy Secretary, Ken Skates was joined by school children from Flintshire on Frida as he officially opened the new new library in Hollywell.

The new facility, which is located within Holywell Leisure centre, will offer modern and vibrant facilities to local residents.

Ken Skates hopes that the library’s location within Holywell leisure centre will draw in new users who might not have visited a stand alone library.

Popped into official reopening of Holywell library now located in the leisure centre -great fun especially today’s one off photo booth ! pic.twitter.com/Bq1r4X55b6 — David Hanson (@DavidHansonMP) March 3, 2017

The library is a joint project between the Welsh Government and Flintshire Council and has been supported by a £120,000 from Welsh Government with the remainder of the funding coming from Flintshire Council.

The total cost of the project is £235,580.

The Economy Secretary was joined at the visit by pupils from Whitford and St. Winefride Primary Schools. He said:

“I am really pleased to be officially opening this excellent new facility in Holywell. It is the result of a successful partnership between Welsh Government and Flintshire Council and will offer vibrant and modern services to local people.

“The location of the library within the leisure centre will open up a wide variety of learning, culture and leisure opportunities to people who may not have visited their local library before.

“This is something I am committed to as it will not only ensure that more people access the excellent services offered by Holywell Library, but also help to ensure the library’s long term viability.

“Another benefit of co-locating the library with the leisure centre is that some of its services will be available to users even when the library is not staffed – something I hope will attract even more users.”

Leader of Flintshire County Council, Councillor Aaron Shotton, said:

“I am delighted to see the library relocated to its new home in the leisure centre. This modern hub in Holywell is similar to the one which was opened at Deeside Leisure Centre last year.

“Co-location means that customers are able to access a wider range of services in one convenient place. This move supports the Council’s Community Asset Transfer programme.”

At the official opening the Economy Secretary also witnessed the signing of the co-operative agreement for the Holywell Leisure Centre which will see it being handed to the community.

The agreement is between Flintshire County Council and the Holywell Leisure Centre Group with Holywell Town Council‎ providing funding support in 2017/18.