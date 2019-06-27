Economy Minister Ken Skates marks start of work on major Deeside industrial scheme

Minister for Economy and North Wales, Ken Skates has officially marked the beginning of construction work on a major new 81,000 sq ft industrial scheme in Deeside Enterprise Zone.

The site, known as Boundary Park, is a joint venture by Trebor and Maple Grove Developments and is being supported by a £3 million Welsh Government Property Development Grant.

The Welsh Government’s investment in the site will deliver new property infrastructure in the Deeside area in partnership with the private sector, supporting the Economic Action Plan.

Eric Wright Construction will construct the development which will provide high quality industrial units ranging from 10,000 sq ft to 50,000 sq ft and will be available on leasehold or a freehold basis.

The units are expected to be available for occupation in the early part of next year.

(left to right): Glen Cooke, Trebor Developments LLP Project Development Director; Peter Grover, Maple Grove Developments Chief Engineer; Ken Skates, Minister for Economy and Transport; Andrew Dewhurst, Maple Grove Developments Director & Mark Diaper, Legat Owen Associate Director, at the Boundary Park site in Deeside Enterprise Zone.

Ken Skates said: “Supporting business growth by ensuring there are investment ready sites at key locations such as the Deeside Enterprise Zone is an important element of my Economic Action Plan, and I am delighted to mark the start of work on this scheme.

The Welsh Government is committed to boosting the future prosperity of our enterprise zones and this investment is a clear example of that. The delivery of new sites and premises is also supported by the North Wales Economic Ambition Board and the North Wales Growth Bid as a regional priority.

These industrial units will provide excellent space and an ideal solution for business needs.“We will continue to explore opportunities which will support the growth of our economy and I look forward to seeing this development completed next year.”

Bob Tattrie, Managing Partner of Trebor Developments, on behalf of the JV partners commented: “We are delighted to be working with Welsh Government to bring forward this high quality, speculative, industrial scheme and providing a range of units from 10,000 sq ft to 50,000 sq ft to help occupiers expand and prosper in the area.

We are offering competitive terms on a leasehold or freehold basis for new building accommodation not available of this quality.”