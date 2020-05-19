EasyJet has said hackers have access email and travel details of around 9 million customers

Low-cost airline easyJet has said hackers have accessed the email and travel details of around 9 million customers, and the credit card details of more than 2,000 of them, in a “highly sophisticated” attack.

The airline said that following discussions with the Information Commissioner’s Office (“ICO”), the Board of easyJet announces that it has been the target of an attack from a highly sophisticated source.

A statement said: “As soon as we became aware of the attack, we took immediate steps to respond to and manage the incident and engaged leading forensic experts to investigate the issue. We also notified the National Cyber Security Centre and the ICO. We have closed off this unauthorised access.”

“Our investigation found that the email address and travel details of approximately 9 million customers were accessed. These affected customers will be contacted in the next few days.

If you are not contacted then your information has not been accessed. Other than as referenced in the following paragraph, passport details and credit card details of these customers were not accessed.

Our forensic investigation found that, for a very small subset of customers (2,208), credit card details were accessed. Action has already been taken to contact all of these customers and they have been offered support.

We take issues of security extremely seriously and continue to invest to further enhance our security environment.”

The statement goes onto to say: “There is no evidence that any personal information of any nature has been misused, however, on the recommendation of the ICO, we are communicating with the approximately 9 million customers whose travel details were accessed to advise them of protective steps to minimise any risk of potential phishing.

We are advising customers to continue to be alert as they would normally be, especially should they receive any unsolicited communications. We also advise customers to be cautious of any communications purporting to come from easyJet or easyJet Holidays.

We’re sorry that this has happened, and we would like to reassure customers that we take the safety and security of their information very seriously.

easyJet is in the process of contacting the relevant customers directly and affected customers will be notified no later than 26th of May.”

easyJet Chief Executive Officer Johan Lundgren said:

“We take the cyber security of our systems very seriously and have robust security measures in place to protect our customers’ personal information. However, this is an evolving threat as cyber attackers get ever more sophisticated.

Since we became aware of the incident, it has become clear that owing to COVID-19 there is heightened concern about personal data being used for online scams. As a result, and on the recommendation of the ICO, we are contacting those customers whose travel information was accessed and we are advising them to be extra vigilant, particularly if they receive unsolicited communications.

Every business must continue to stay agile to stay ahead of the threat. We will continue to invest in protecting our customers, our systems, and our data.

We would like to apologise to those customers who have been affected by this incident.”