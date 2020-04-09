Easter break extended at Airbus Broughton due to falling aircraft demand

Airbus is extending a three-week Easter break for wing production staff at Broughton.

Yesterday the planemaker said it is revising its production rates downwards to adapt to the “new Coronavirus market environment”.

On March 26, Airbus said it reviewed current stock levels and “as a result of that review, decided to adapt the production activity in the wing plants for the next three weeks.”

Wing production at Broughton has been paused and an extended Easter holiday implemented initially until April 16, that has now been further extended to April 20.

The sites have and will remain open during the pause with certain activities, including building and facilities maintenance, customer-driven operations, and receipt and control of materials and components, continuing.

An Airbus spokesperson said they have already adapted production activity by, “bringing forward the summer shutdown and extending the Easter break for production staff.”