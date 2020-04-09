Easter break extended at Airbus Broughton due to falling aircraft demand
Airbus is extending a three-week Easter break for wing production staff at Broughton.
Yesterday the planemaker said it is revising its production rates downwards to adapt to the “new Coronavirus market environment”.
On March 26, Airbus said it reviewed current stock levels and “as a result of that review, decided to adapt the production activity in the wing plants for the next three weeks.”
Wing production at Broughton has been paused and an extended Easter holiday implemented initially until April 16, that has now been further extended to April 20.
The sites have and will remain open during the pause with certain activities, including building and facilities maintenance, customer-driven operations, and receipt and control of materials and components, continuing.
An Airbus spokesperson said they have already adapted production activity by, “bringing forward the summer shutdown and extending the Easter break for production staff.”
This was initially until 14 April and has just been extended until 20 April.
This is a consequence of the immediate short-term demand of our Final Assembly Line (FAL) customers in France, Germany and Spain over the next 2-3 weeks and the assessment of our buffer stock.”
On the question if any employees have been furloughed or laid off?
Airbus said: Unfortunately, it has been necessary to review and reduce our temporary Production and Production-support labour.
This impacts about 500 Broughton and Filton staff largely employed by Guidant, our temporary labour provider.
“All ongoing work is being done in adherence to the required hygiene measures and social distancing, including new legislation introduced by the Welsh government this week.
When production restarts on April 20, that full adherence will of course continue, as will additional measures implemented prior to production pause such as shift separation.”
“The health and safety of our people is always our top priority. There is no compromise.”
An Airbus spokesperson said on Wednesday: “This represents a reduction of the pre-coronavirus average rates of roughly one third.
With these new rates, Airbus preserves its ability to meet customer demand while protecting its ability to further adapt as the global market evolves.
Airbus is working in coordination with its social partners to define the most appropriate social measures to adapt to this new and evolving situation.
Airbus is also addressing a short-term cash containment plan as well as its longer-term cost structure.”
“The impact of this pandemic is unprecedented.
At Airbus, protecting our people and supporting the fight against the virus are our chief priorities at this time.
We are in constant dialogue with our customers and supply chain partners as we are all going through these difficult times together”, said Airbus Chief Executive Officer Guillaume Faury.
“Our airline customers are heavily impacted by the COVID-19 crisis. We are actively adapting our production to their new situation and working on operational and financial mitigation measures to face reality.”
Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com