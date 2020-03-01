Dydd Gŵyl Dewi Hapus!  – Google’s Doodle celebrates St David’s Day

Google`s iconic logo gets the annual St David`s Day makeover today marking the national celebration of the Welsh patron Saint.

The Google Doodle as it is known is the latest in a long line of designs celebrating St. David’s Day on the search engines website dating back to 2004.

Y Ddraig Goch stars in today’s Doodle by Google artist Matt Cruickshank and is the first GIF (animated image) to feature as the St Davids Day doodle.

The Doodle’s Welsh Dragon appears as a puppet in the animation with four people inside and is walking past crowds of people, as the dragon’s wings lift the word Google appears along the puppet’s body.

Here’s Matt’s early draft the dragon GIF:



The doodle takes pride of place on the Google UK front-page until midnight tonight.

Here’s how Google has celebrated the previous St David’s days over the years.

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005