News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Dydd Gŵyl Dewi Hapus!  – Google’s Doodle celebrates St David’s Day

Published: Sunday, Mar 1st, 2020
Share:

Google`s iconic logo gets the annual St David`s Day makeover today marking the national celebration of the Welsh patron Saint.

The Google Doodle as it is known is the latest in a long line of designs celebrating St. David’s Day on the search engines website dating back to 2004.

Y Ddraig Goch stars in today’s Doodle by Google artist Matt Cruickshank and is the first GIF (animated image) to feature as the St Davids Day doodle.

The Doodle’s Welsh Dragon appears as a puppet in the animation with four people inside and is walking past crowds of people, as the dragon’s wings lift the word Google appears along the puppet’s body.  

Here’s Matt’s early draft the dragon GIF:

The doodle takes pride of place on the Google UK front-page until midnight tonight.

Here’s how Google has celebrated the previous St David’s days over the years.

2019

2018

2017

St. David's Day 2017

2016

 

St. David's Day 2016

2015

St. David's Day 2015

2014

 

St. David's Day 2014

2013

2012

 

2011

 

2010

 

 

2009

 

 

2008

 

2007

 

2006

 

2005

 

2004

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com   (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Want to get paid for your passion? A unique opportunity has arisen to take over a hugely popular small sided football league in Deeside

Brown bin collections begin again this week in Flintshire – Have you got your yellow tag?

Storm Jorge: Flintshire Bridge has reopened

Competition watchdog’s move to take enforcement action in leasehold sector welcomed by Deeside MP

Four weeks of essential resurfacing work on A55 in Flintshire gets underway this weekend

Councillors asked to relax rules to allow plans for 129 new homes at former Corus site to go ahead

Revels pouches recalled because they may contain small pieces of metal

Police recover stolen motorhome in Flintshire following appeal for information

Plans for new A494 River Dee Bridge set to take further step forward

Wales confirms first positive case of Coronavirus (COVID-19)


© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn