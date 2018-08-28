Duet for One takes to the Theatr Clwyd stage next week

Duet For One – Theatr Clwyd, 3 September – 8 September 2018.

“A brilliant violinist is struck by an unforeseen tragedy and consults a psychiatrist as she faces a future without music. A gripping, poignantly funny and ultimately life-enhancing tribute to the human spirit.”

Following on from the successful tour in 2017, Lee Dean and Daniel Schumann are extending the UK Tour of Tom Kempinski’s award-winning play DUET FOR ONE, directed by Robin Lefevre, with Belinda Lang reprising her acclaimed performance as Stephanie Abrahams and joined on this tour by Jonathan Coy as Dr Feldmann. The tour will begin at Oxford Playhouse on Tuesday 28 August 2018.

In this powerful, deeply moving, and at times poignantly funny play, Stephanie Abrahams, a brilliant concert violinist who seemingly has it all, is forced to re-evaluate her life when struck down by an unforeseen tragedy.

Faced with a truth too difficult to comprehend she consults psychiatrist Dr Feldmann, resulting in a duel between two razor-sharp minds. Tom Kempinski’s dazzling play emerges as an ultimately life-enhancing tribute to the human spirit.

Based on the life of world renowned musician Jacqueline Du Pré, DUET FOR ONE premiered at the Bush Theatre in 1980 with Frances De La Tour and David de Keyser and had great success in subsequent West End and Broadway runs, including a major revival in 2009 starring Juliet Stephenson and Henry Goodman. The film adaptation of DUET FOR ONE, released in 1986, saw Julie Andrews nominated for the Golden Globe for Best Actress.

Belinda Lang ‎is currently starring in The County Wife at Chichester Festival Theatre. She is best known for playing Bill in 2 Point 4 Children.

Other television credits include The Inspector Alleyn Mysteries, Second Thoughts, Dear John, The Bretts and To Serve Them All My Days.

Belinda has also appeared in many West End productions including Dead Funny, Hay Fever, Life x3, What The Butler Saw, Things We do for Love and Ring Round The Moon, and national tours including Moira Buffini’s Gabriel, Alan Bennett’s Single Spies and Oklahoma!.

Jonathan Coy is best known for his role as George Murray in Downton Abbey and as Henry in the long-running series Rumpole.

Other recent television credits include Collateral, Endeavour, Parade’s End, The Pillars of the Earth and Midsomer Murders.

His film credits include Conspiracy, Maschenka, The Lost Prince and The Wolves Of Willoughby Chase.

Coy has performed with the National Theatre and Chichester Festival Theatre as well as appeared in many West End productions including Ink (Duke of York), Privacy (Donmar Warehouse), Relatively Speaking and Much Ado About Nothing (Wyndham’s) and Noise’s Off (Old Vic/Novello).

