Drug dealer ordered to surrender £33k under Proceeds of Crime Act

A Wrexham man who received a five-year jail term for money laundering and drug dealing has been ordered to over £33,000 under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

North Wales Police seized the cash from 30-year-old Lewis Richards following raids on his Acrefair home in March and May this year,

During the first raid, police seized cannabis worth £6,730 they also found £7,173 in cash which they seized.

The second raid in May uncovered around 3.8kg of cannabis resin and cocaine with a street value of over £20,000, police also found £26,309 at the address.

Richards was charged and appeared in court in June where he pleaded guilty to money laundering, possession with intent to supply cocaine, cannabis and MDMA he received a 5-year jail term.

At a hearing in Mold Magistrates Court on Thursday, August 17 North Wales Police successfully applied for the seizure of £33,483.26 which was recovered during the raids.

Detective Constable Helen Phillips of North Wales Police Financial Investigation Unit said,

“We want to send a message to those involved in drug trafficking offences that we will take their assets from them.

However, we need assistance from our communities to bring these people to justice in the first instance.

Any information will be taken seriously and appropriate action taken.

This is another example of how under Operation Scorpion North Wales Police will actively pursue criminals and use powers under the Proceeds of Crime Act to strip offenders of any property, including their homes, cars and cash they possess.”

The Proceeds of Crime Act 2002 known as POCA sets out to recover the ‘Proceeds of Crime” and deals with a wide range of matters relevant to UK law on proceeds of crime issues.

These include confiscation orders against convicted individuals, civil recovery of proceeds of crime from unconvicted individuals, taxation of profits generated from crime and UK anti-money laundering legislation.

A North Wales Police initiative called ‘The Your Community, Your Choice’ is funded with cash confiscated from criminals locally, it is distributed by the police and crime commissioner to community-based organisations to help fight crime and anti-social behaviour.

Anyone who may information relating to drugs offences is urged to call North Wales Police on 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Alternatively, contact the control room direct via the new live web chat.