Drone shots show Mold Aldi has now been completely demolished ahead of brand new store build

A 20-year-old supermarket in Mold has been demolished ahead of a new store being built on the site.

Drone images shot on Thursday show the snow covered site where Aldi stood has now been cleared in preparation for the construction of a new 1,880 square metre Aldi store.

The supermarket chain is redeveloping its food store off Chester Street and says it will be providing a better shopping experience for customers, as well as securing the retention of 40 jobs.

The new, larger food store is designed to allow products to be found more easily with wider aisles and more natural lighting.





In planning documents submitted earlier this year, the company said there will be dedicated space for fresh meat products, a ‘Food to Go’ section at the front of the store, and an area especially for health and beauty products.

In the application documents, planners acting on the firm’s behalf said: “The brief for the scheme is to enhance the Chester Street site, a prominent gateway element of Mold, through the redevelopment of an existing ALDI foodstore.

Speaking in March, a spokesperson said: “After being a part of the local community for over 20 years, we are delighted to announce our continued long-term investment in Mold.

“We have spent some time considering various options, and the redevelopment of the site with a bespoke design is considered the best option to bring the store up to modern standards and provide an improved customer experience.”

Flintshire council approved the planning application for the demolition of the existing store and construction of a new larger store back in August.

[Photo taken on Friday 8 January by DronePics.Wales and licensed under CC BY 4.0]