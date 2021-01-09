Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sat 9th Jan 2021

Updated: Sat 9th Jan

Drone shots show Mold Aldi has now been completely demolished ahead of brand new store build

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A 20-year-old supermarket in Mold has been demolished ahead of a new store being built on the site.

Drone images shot on Thursday show the snow covered site where Aldi stood has now been cleared in preparation for the construction of a new 1,880 square metre Aldi store.

The supermarket chain is redeveloping its food store off Chester Street and says it will be providing a better shopping experience for customers, as well as securing the retention of 40 jobs.

The new, larger food store is designed to allow products to be found more easily with wider aisles and more natural lighting.


In planning documents submitted earlier this year, the company said there will be dedicated space for fresh meat products, a ‘Food to Go’ section at the front of the store, and an area especially for health and beauty products.

In the application documents, planners acting on the firm’s behalf said: “The brief for the scheme is to enhance the Chester Street site, a prominent gateway element of Mold, through the redevelopment of an existing ALDI foodstore.

Architect image of the new Aldi store which is set to be built in Mold

Speaking in March, a spokesperson said: “After being a part of the local community for over 20 years, we are delighted to announce our continued long-term investment in Mold.

“We have spent some time considering various options, and the redevelopment of the site with a bespoke design is considered the best option to bring the store up to modern standards and provide an improved customer experience.”

Flintshire council approved the planning application for the demolition of the existing store and construction of a new larger store back in August.

[Photo taken on Friday 8 January by DronePics.Wales and licensed under CC BY 4.0]



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

RNLI renewed safety call for families using the Welsh coast for exercise

News

Shadow Education Minister describes extension of school closures in Wales as ‘disappointing’ for learners and parents

News

All car parks in Snowdonia National Park to be closed to deter Covid rule breakers

Gwynedd

Welsh government extends current evictions ban until end of March.

News

Covid Scams: “The vaccine is free of charge and at no point will people be asked to pay”

News

NEWSAR called to assist two local walkers who’d become disoriented in snowy conditions near Moel Famau

News

Welsh Government speaking to supermarkets to tighten safety measures after concerns over lack of social distancing

News

Household recycling – Flintshire council says “all available resources” have been employed in bid to catch up

News

He was a “wonderful person with a big heart” tributes paid to Flintshire Councillor Kevin Hughes who passed away today

News





Read 622,408 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn