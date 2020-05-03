Drivers with moped hanging from car and sofa on roof stopped by police in North Wales

Two drivers have been stopped in separate parts of North Wales after being spotted with some unusual items attached to their vehicles.

A man was pulled over on Connah’s Quay High Street after officers spotted a moped hanging out of his boot.

Police said a passenger was also perched on the back seat of the car, which was folded down, and was not wearing a seat belt.

They warned that they could easily have been hurt in a collision.

Meanwhile, members of the roads policing unit seized a car in Pentir, Gwynedd yesterday after the driver drew their attention by having a sofa on their roof.

Upon checking, they discovered the occupant had no insurance and they were reported to be summoned to court.

In a post on Facebook, officers joked that the individual was “taking sofa surfing to the next level”.