Posted: Mon 17th Aug 2020

Drivers warned to ‘approach with care’ following fuel spillage at Penymynydd Roundabout

Drivers are being warned to approach a Flintshire roundabout with care following a fuel spillage.

The spillage is reported to be on both sides of the A5118 Chester Road in Penymynydd from the Buckley turn off to A550 at Penymynydd Roundabout.

There is small build of traffic on the entry and exits of the roundabout.

Flintshire Council said: “Following a report of a fuel spillage an the A5118, Streetscene Operatives have been deployed to clear-up the spillage.”


 



