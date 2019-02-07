Driver convicted thanks to evidence from horse rider’s hat camera

A man has been convicted of driving without due care and attention thanks to evidence from a horse rider’s helmet camera.

The 29-year-old man pleaded guilty at Wrexham Magistrates Court on Wednesday 6th February after an incident in August 2018 whereby he was captured on camera travelling too fast on a country lane in Llysfaen, Old Colwyn almost colliding with two horse riders.

The incident was captured on the horse rider’s head mounted camera which was subsequently submitted to North Wales Police for investigation.

The man, who is from the Llysfaen area, was given five penalty points on his licence, fined £160 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

PC Anja Macleod from the Roads Policing Unit said: “Over the years we’ve had a number of incidents on rural roads where horses and their riders have been involved and this conviction just goes to show that the police will take any allegation it receives against motorists seriously.

“The footage in this case assisted us to prosecute a driver who was showing complete disregard to other road users and it is only by sheer luck that nobody was injured that day.”

Officers are urging horse riders to report incidents to them and to submit any footage to police via Op Snap

PC Macleod added: “Incidents such as this can leave both horse and rider shaken and too frightened to ride on the road again. Anybody who witnesses driving behaviour which causes concern is asked to contact us.”