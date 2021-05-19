Double delight for Flintshire councillor who became Senedd member and grandmother within days

A Flintshire councillor has revealed how she enjoyed double delight after becoming a Senedd member and a grandmother within a few days.

Flintshire Council deputy leader Carolyn Thomas became Labour’s first ever regional MS for North Wales in the Welsh Parliament after being elected on May 7.

Her first grandchild was then born on May 11 completing a memorable duo of events for the former postwoman, who represents the village of Treuddyn.

Cllr Thomas told a cabinet meeting on Tuesday she would be stepping down from her role as deputy leader after the council’s AGM next week.

She will also leaving her post as portfolio holder for streetscene and countryside, but will continue representing her community as a county councillor until next year’s local government elections.

Speaking after her first week in the Senedd, Cllr Thomas said: “It’s been an incredible week. I am one of 14 councillors elected to the Senedd so there will be a good representation there of local government and local democracy, which I think is really important.

“I’ve been a councillor now for 13 years, starting off as a backbencher and learning the ropes steadily through the years so it’s been a real journey.

“I’d like to thank all the officers and all my colleagues as well who have helped me along the way and helped me to grow as well.

“I won’t forget my roots and I also became a grandmother which is amazing.

“My grandson is a week-old today, so it was incredible.”

Cllr Thomas was picked to be Labour’s lead candidate on the North Wales regional list by other party members last year.

Each constituency elects one MS via the first past the post system at the Senedd elections.

The region as a whole then elects four additional members, which now includes Cllr Thomas, using a calculation called the “d’Hondt formula” to create a degree of proportional representation.

Council leader Ian Roberts paid tribute to his deputy and congratulated her on her achievement.

He said: “How Carolyn actually did it I don’t know because her daughter was in hospital during the time when the count was going on.

“Last week was an absolutely immense week for Carolyn and we all wish you very well in your new role.

“I also wanted to say just how much you will be missed by us in the role you have very capably fulfilled over the last few years.”

Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).