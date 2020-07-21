Doctors and dentists in Wales to get 2.8% pay rise

Health Minister Vaughan Gething has announced a 2.8% pay increase for doctors and dentists in Wales.

The increase is in line with the recommendations of the 48th Report of the Doctors and Dentists Review Body (DDRB) which was laid before Parliament today.

Mr Gething said: “I am pleased to announce that I will accept the recommendations of the Doctors and Dentists Review Body in full.

“This includes a base increase of 2.8% to all groups of doctors and dentists. This increase is well-deserved recognition for our hardworking doctors and dentists, and their contribution to the NHS in Wales.





“The Welsh Government is committed to supporting our NHS workforce, who have once again proved their dedication and commitment by delivering excellent health care in very difficult circumstances recently.”

The 2.8% increase is for all groups of doctors and dentists, including consultants, doctors in training, specialty and associate specialist (SAS) doctors, salaried GPs and dentists.

The uplift in pay for contracted GPs and Dentists is part of overall contract changes and the Welsh Government will be engaging with the representative bodies.

Mr Gething added: “The UK Treasury has provided no additional funding to help cover the cost of any recommended uplift above 1% and so the additional funding needed will need to be found from existing budgets.”

Andrew RT Davies MS – the Shadow Minister for Health – has broadly welcomed the announcement of a pay settlement of 2.8 percent for doctors and dentists that matches the award made earlier today (July 21) by the UK Government.

Mr Davies said: “The announcement by Rishi Sunak MP, the Chancellor of the Exchequer, of a pay-rise for many in the public sector will be a welcome reward for the hard work and dedication shown by so many during the struggle against Covid-19, and I am pleased that the Labour Party here in Wales has followed suit for doctors and dentists.”

He added: “Staff in all of these sectors have performed fantastically hard during the pandemic, and these settlements reflect the incredible contribution made by many frontline workers who have been under the sort of pressure and risk that most of us can’t imagine.”