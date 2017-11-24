Disruption to train services between Shotton and Bidston due to a faulty train

There’s disruption to train services between Shotton and Bidston this afternoon due to a fault with a train.

The 13.30 service Wrexham to Bidston departed over 20 minutes late and was terminated at Shotton due to the fault on the train.

Those passengers waiting at Shotton to catch the 14.00 service to Bidston will now have to board coaches from Shotton which will leave at 14.20.

Those waiting for the 14.32 service to Shotton from Bidston, Upton, Heswall or Neston will now have to catch the return coach to Shotton.

Update via Arriva Trains wales here.