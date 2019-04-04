Development of almost 30 new homes at hospital site will help to transform Holywell

The development of almost 30 new homes on a former hospital site will help to transform the town of Holywell, it has been claimed.

Flintshire Council’s planning committee has approved proposals to turn the infirmary wing of the old Lluesty Hospital into 14 apartments, as well as for 15 new houses to be built on the surrounding land.

The move to bring the site on Old Chester Road back into use comes more than 10 years after it closed and has been broadly welcome by community leaders.

They include Holywell West county councillor Paul Johnson, who said it would be a ‘landmark development’ for the area.

Speaking at a meeting at County Hall in Mold on Wednesday the Labour politician said: “The regeneration of the Lluesty site really transforms the perspective of Holywell.

“Instead of being greeted by two neglected buildings, you’ll be greeted by a modern development within a historical mould which is precisely the impression we want to give.

“The development of this site will be a game changer for the economic future of our town.

“This development will further diversify the housing stock in the town which will be welcomed.”

While broadly welcoming the scheme, Cllr Johnson did raise some concerns about road safety issues on Old Chester Road, which he hoped would be addressed in the future.

The site was originally home to a workhouse in the late 1830s before it was turned into a hospital in 1948.

The Grade II listed property closed its doors in 2008 and has remained empty ever since.

Committee members gave their firm backing to the plans to revive it.

Cllr Derek Butler (Lab) said: “I think this committee has spent a long time at the hospital, not as patients, but certainly over the years with the number of site visits we’ve had there.

“We’ve shown a lot of patience over the years and there’s been some false dawns.

“I commend the local member for his observations and think we should take them on board.”

The application is separate to an existing planning permission for 89 homes on another area of the site, which was given in 2016 but has yet to progress.

In order for the most recent scheme to go ahead, developers WW Construction Limited will need to enter a legal agreement to pay more than £12,000 towards improving a play area at Fron Park in Holywell.

Meanwhile, a similar sum will need to be given to enhance facilities at Holway Play Area in the town.

By Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).